Mainz's Abdou Diallo Kalo tries to control the ball during a Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg on Friday, Feb. 23 in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Mainz's Yoshinori Muto (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the tying goal against Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga match on Friday, Feb. 23, in Mainz, Germany internet and in online media during the match. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Mainz's Leon Balogun (R) and Daniel Didavi of Wolfsburg vie for the ball in a Bundesliga match on Friday, Feb. 23, in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

FSV Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 1-1 here Friday in a battle between two clubs who continue to hover just above the Bundesliga drop zone.

The outcome leaves Mainz in 15th place with 24 points, one fewer than Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen, now sitting 16th, could leapfrog both teams if they win this weekend.