Mainz's Jean-Philippe Mateta reacts after Daniel Brosinski scores the 1-1 by penalty during the Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hannover 96 in Mainz, Germany, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Hannover's Hendrik Weydandt (C) celebrates a goal with teammates during the Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hannover 96 in Mainz, Germany, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Hannover's Hendrik Weydandt (L) scores a goal during the Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hannover 96 in Mainz, Germany, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz played to a 1-1 home draw with Hannover in Bundesliga action at the Opel Arena on Sunday.

German striker Hendrik Weydandt got Hannover on the scoreboard just 12 minutes into the game, and the visiting side maintained its 1-0 advantage until the closing minutes.