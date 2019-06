Aledmys Diaz (L) of the Houston Astros in action, during the second baseball game of the Major League Baseball (MLB), between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, at the Monterrey stadium, Mexico, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Sierra

Baseball is hoping to develop a fan base in the United Kingdom, a country that much prefers bowlers and wicket-keepers to pitchers and catchers, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Over the past 20 years, baseball has dealt with the steroid crisis, declining attendance and the rise of literally every other sport in the United States.