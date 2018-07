Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark stretches for a forehand during her second-round match on July 4, 2018, against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia hits a backhand during her second-round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on July 4, 2018, at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova, world No. 35, earned a big upset on Wednesday against world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round of Wimbledon.

Makarova's win after two hours and nine minutes means Wozniacki will be unable to capture the top spot in the WTA rankings from Simona Halep of Romania.