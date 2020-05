Hamburg's goalie Daniel Heuer Fernandes (C) in action during the German Bundesliga second division soccer match between Hamburger SV and Arminia Bielefeld, in Hamburg, Germany, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS

A stormtrooper dummy is seen in the stands before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Cologne, Germany, 24 May 2020, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EFE/EPA/THILO SCHMUELGEN

FC Cologne's Jhon Cordoba (R) reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Cologne, Germany, 24 May 2020, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EFE/EPA/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Two match days have passed since the Bundesliga kicked off again behind closed doors, heralding a new reality for top-flight football — one that seemingly does away with home field advantage.

The frenetic atmosphere drummed up by Germany’s football fans, renowned across the whole of Europe, has been put on mute, as fans are forced to stay and watch the action from home.EFE-EPA