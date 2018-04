Malaga defender Miguel Torres (l) vies for the ball with Villarreal's Colombian player Bacca during their teams' match on April 1, 2018, at Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium. EFE/Daniel Perez

Malaga's Moroccan forward En-Nesyri (r) heads a ball in front of Villarreal's Soriano during their teams' April 1, 2018, match at Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium. EFE/Daniel Perez

Villarreal CF's Samu Castillejo (L) duels for the ball with Malaga CF's En-Nesyri (R) during their teams' Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium, in Malaga, Spain, on April 1, 2018. EFE/Daniel Perez

Malaga triumphed over Villarreal in Spanish First Division soccer action on Sunday, scoring the only goal of the match after a penalty that was converted by Uruguayan midfielder Chory Castro.

Malaga sallied forth with determination, pushing for the much-needed win and creating danger with both tactical and strategic moves along both wings.