Levante's Boateng (right) vies for the ball with Malaga's Chory during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Levante's Jose Campaña and Adrian Gonzalez of Malaga battle during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Malaga players react after being relegated from La Liga with a 1-0 loss to Levante on Thursday, April 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling.

Levante players celebrate after defeating Malaga 1-0 in a La Liga match on Thursday, April 2019, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling.

Emmanuel Boateng's goal on the final play of the game gave Levante a 1-0 victory over Malaga here Thursday, consigning the visiting squad to relegation from La Liga.

Malaga were the better side over the course of a boring first half and created the only significant chance, a magnificent shot in the 25th minute by Chory Castro that tested home keeper Oier Olazabal.