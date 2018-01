Girona midfielder Alex Granel (c.) vies for the ball against Malaga's Uruguayan winger Chory Castro (l.) and midfielder Recio (r.) during their Spanish First Division match at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE/ Daniel Perez

Girona midfielder Pere Pons (r.) vies for the ball against Malaga winger Adrian Gonzalez (c.) during their Spanish First Division match at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Daniel Perez

Malaga midfielder Samu Garcia (l.) vies for the ball against Girona midfielderJohan Mojica during their Spanish First Division match at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Daniel Perez

Malaga continues without a win under Jose Gonzalez as coach, adding Saturday another tie (0-0) to the one against Eibar (1-1), which kept it locked in last place.

Jose Gonzalez debuted at La Rosaleda Stadium with just one change in the lineup from the 11 that played Eibar, forward Borja Baston standing in for the big scorer of the team, the Moroccan En-Nesyri. For Girona, on the other hand, its top striker (10 goals), Uruguay's Stuani, returned to the first team lineup.