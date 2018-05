Anders Antonsen of Denmark in action against Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi during their Thomas Cup Group D badminton match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Huang Yaqiong (L) and Tang Jinhua of China in action against France's Delphine Delrue and Lea Palermo during their Uber Cup Group A badminton match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in action against Michelle Li of Canada during their Uber Cup Group A badminton match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Japan's women and Malaysia's and China's men's teams all secured 5-0 victories on Day 2 of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup in Bangkok on Monday.

As well as winning each match in their series, the teams all managed to avoid dropping a single game on their way to victory.