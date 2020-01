A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department shows a van after it collided into the back of a truck in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 13 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Kento Momota of Japan poses with his medal after winning the men's single final match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Kento Momota of Japan in action during the men's single final match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

A traffic accident early Monday morning in Malaysia left one dead and three injured, among them badminton world no. 1 Kento Momota, according to police.

The Japanese star was among those who suffered injuries when the van he was traveling in collided with a lorry at about 4.30 am (Sunday, 8.30 pm GMT) on the Maju Expressway in Kuala Lumpur, Serdang District Police Chief Ismadi Bin Borhan said in a media statement. EFE-EPA