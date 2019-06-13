Malaysian former badminton men's singles world No. 1 and two-time Olympic silver medalist Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement at a press conference Thursday, saying he was following his doctors' advice after undergoing treatment for nose cancer.
"It is a very tough decision. I took the decision after my last medical check-up. I talked it over with my wife and with my doctors and decided to announce it after Hari Raya (as the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha is known in Malaysia). Badminton is my life. Now my health is the priority," the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the sport's international governing body, quoted Lee as saying at the press conference.