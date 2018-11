epa07138353 Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the qualifying of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2018. The 2018 Malaysian MotoGP will take place 04 November. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in action during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of Repsol Honda reacts as Italian Valentino Rossi (R) of Movistar Yamaha and French Johann Zarco (L) of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 smile after taking the pole position in the qualifying session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda, Spanish Pol Espargaro (C) of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Belgian Xavier Simeon (L) of the Reale Avintia Racing in action during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

After taking pole position, Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Honda) on Saturday was handed a six-place grid penalty in the Malaysian Grand Prix starting lineup for impeding Andrea Iannone of Italy (Suzuki) and for being a repeat offender.

Marquez, who has already secured the 2018 MotoGP title, will start from seventh place, while Johann Zarco of France (Yamaha Tech 3) will start from pole, with Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) and Iannone in the first row.