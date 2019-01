The Pumas soccer player Martin Rodriguez (L) vies for the ball with Luis Bonilha (R), from Veracruz, Jan. 6, 2019 in the first match of Mexican soccer in 2019 at the stadium Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA- EFE FILE/José Méndez

Argentine midfielder Victor Malcorra says Pumas UNAM have what it takes to compete in the Mexican league's Clausura 2019 championship and that it will be no surprise if they contend for the title.

Pumas have gotten off to a disappointing start in that competition, playing to a 0-0 draw at home against Veracruz last Sunday in Matchday 1 action.