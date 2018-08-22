Malaga's new forward Mamadou Kone from the Ivory Coast poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Malaga, Spain, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Malaga's new forward Mamadou Kone from the Ivory Coast attends a press conference for his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Malaga, Spain, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Malaga's new forward Mamadou Kone from the Ivory Coast poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Malaga, Spain, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Ivorian forward Mamadou Koné was officially presented at second-tier Spanish club Malaga Wednesday where he his to play on loan from Leganes.

The 26-year-old has played the majority of his senior career in Spain.