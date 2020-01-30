Manchester City has advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over crosstown rival Manchester United, who won the second leg of their semifinal clash 1-0 here Wednesday.
The Red Devils got a heroic effort from goalkeeper David de Gea in their upset victory over the Citizens at City of Manchester Stadium, with the Spanish net minder pulling off a Houdini act comparable to what Roger Federer managed in saving seven match points in his quarterfinal contest this week at the Australian Open.