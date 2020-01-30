Nemanja Matic of Manchester United reacts after being sent off during the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the lone goal of a Carabao Cup semifinal second leg match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (C) tries to score against goalkeeper David de Gea of Manchester United (L) as Luke Shaw of Manchester United (R) looks on during the Carabao Cup semi final second leg match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City has advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over crosstown rival Manchester United, who won the second leg of their semifinal clash 1-0 here Wednesday.

The Red Devils got a heroic effort from goalkeeper David de Gea in their upset victory over the Citizens at City of Manchester Stadium, with the Spanish net minder pulling off a Houdini act comparable to what Roger Federer managed in saving seven match points in his quarterfinal contest this week at the Australian Open.