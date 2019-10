Manchester City's Ilkay Guendogan celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Aston Villa's Wesley (L) in action against Manchester City's Ilkay Guendogan (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's (2-L) shot hits the arm of Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels (2-R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Aston Villa's Matt Targett (L) in action against Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City on Saturday topped Aston Villa 3-0 on the strength of goals by Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan in Premier League action.

Sterling extended his form as he opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the second half, having notched a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 win over Atalanta at a UEFA Champions League mid-week clash. EFE-EPA