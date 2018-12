Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (C) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus scored twice to help Manchester City defeat Everton 3-1 Saturday and get the team back on top of the English Premier League.

Defending champion Manchester City secured the home win of the match-day 17 to erase the memory of its first loss this season; 2-0 against Chelsea in the previous round.