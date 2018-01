Arsenal's Nacho Monreal celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace during an English Premier League game at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City's Sergio "Kun" Aguero (R) celebrates a goal with teammates during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Alexandre Lacazette in action during an English Premier League game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City's Sergio "Kun" Aguero celebrates a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City bounced back in style after its first loss of the Premier League season, handily defeating Newcastle United 3-1 Saturday thanks to a hat-trick by Sergio "Kun" Agüero.

Less than a week after a 4-3 away loss to Liverpool, the Citizens got on the board in the first half at City of Manchester Stadium when Agüero got just enough of his head on a cross from Kevin De Bruyne to beat the Newcastle goalkeeper.