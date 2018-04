Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy (R) in action against Swansea City's Tammy Abraham (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Swansea City in Manchester, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fans invade the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Swansea City in Manchester, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (L) in action against Swansea's Kyle Naughton (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Swansea City in Manchester, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Swansea City in Manchester, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City, which has already wrapped up the Premier League title, celebrated early on Sunday by thrashing Swansea City 5-0 in the 35th round of the English League.

Under Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, Man City secured the Premier League title after second-placed Manchester United's 1-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion on April 15 meant they had no chance of catching up with Man City.