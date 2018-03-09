Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, Britain, Mar.7, 2018. EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was fined nearly $28,000 Friday by England's Football Association for appearing on the touch line sporting a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan activists and politicians jailed for their role in an unconstitutional referendum on the region's independence from Spain.

The Catalonia native displayed the ribbon during several Premier League, EFL Cup and FA Cup matches as a way of pressing for the release of independence activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart and politicians Joaquim Forn and Oriol Junqueras, who have spent four months in pre-trial detention.