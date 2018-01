Manchester City's Sergio Agüero (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bristol City on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the second leg of their EFE Cup semifinal. EFE/NEIL MUNNS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Bobby Reid (center) of Bristol City vies for the ball with Manchester City defender John Stones in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Jan. 23. EFE/NEIL MUNNS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Bristol City's Marlon Pack (right) scores a goal against Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Jan. 23. EFE/NEIL MUNNS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City defeated second-division side Bristol City 3-2 here Tuesday in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal to prevail 5-3 on aggregate and claim a spot in the final, where they will face either Arsenal or Chelsea.

Though the Premier League leaders started with a 2-1 advantage after the first leg in Manchester, coach Pep Guardiola fielded a lineup of starters in pursuit of his first trophy since taking the reins of the English club in 2016.