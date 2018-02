Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reacts following his team's win in the English League Cup Final against Arsenal FC at London's Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the English League Cup Final against Arsenal FC at London's Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City players celebrate with their trophy after winning the English League Cup Final against Arsenal FC at London's Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City on Sunday claimed the English Football League Cup championship, downing Arsenal 3-0 for its first title this season.

The EFL Cup is the first trophy for coach Pep Guardiola after one year and eight months with Man City, which secured the EFL trophy for the third time in five years.