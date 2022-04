Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shake hands after the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Real Madrid traveling supporters watch their team in action against Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Phil Foden (No. 47) beats Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (in orange) during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (L) in action against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (C-R) dives to head the ball past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PE TER POWELL

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema converts a penalty against Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Hosts Manchester City led Real Madrid by two goals on three separate occasions during Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg, but the Blancos battled back on each occasion and the Premier League side will carry only a 4-3 advantage into next week's decisive contest at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema had a brace and Vinicius Jr. scored on a great individual effort to keep alive Real Madrid's quest for a record-extending 14th Champions League title.