Manchester City extended their Premier League-record winning streak to 18 with a 1-0 victory here Wednesday over Newcastle United.
Pep Guardiola's side are now 15 points ahead of second-place Manchester United in the battle for the title.
Manchester City's players react after the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin (L) challenges Manchester City's Danilo during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) shoots wide of the goal during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy (L) challenges Manchester City's Kyle Walker during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin (L) challenges Manchester City's Danilo during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's Rob Elliot (R) saves a shot from Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) during the English premier league soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, Britain, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis
