Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (R) of Liverpool shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (L) after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (L) shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (R) after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 10/11/2019.- Mohamed Salah of Liverpool walks on the pitch with ice on his ankle after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 10 November 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

An unstoppable Liverpool romped to a 3-1 victory over visiting Manchester City at Anfield stadium on Sunday, dealing their rivals their worst defeat of the season so far in the 12th week of Premier League action.

And now Jurgen Klopp's squad may well be unstoppable in its quest for a title, given that the win puts them eight points ahead of Leicester City and Chelsea and a whopping nine points out in front of Man City, coached by Spain's Pep Guardiola.