Arsenal player David Luiz (L) scores the opening goal during the English Premier League game between Arsenal London and AFC Bournemouth in London, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal player David Luiz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League game between Arsenal London and AFC Bournemouth in London, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's N'golo Kante (L) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St. Mary's stadium, Southampton, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (L) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St. Mary's stadium, Southampton, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (R) and his Wolverhampton counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Wolverhampton player Adama Traore kneels on the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Wolverhampton player Adama Traore (L) scores his second goal against Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Dejected Manchester City players Sergio Aguero (C) after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City fell again on Sunday in the Premier League, losing 2-0 in front of the home crowd to the Wolverhampton Wanderers in a matchday 8 contest, thanks to Adama Traore's brace.

This was the two-time defending-champion's second loss in the season, as City remained in the second spot, with 16 points, eight points behind standings leader Liverpool.