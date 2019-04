Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (C) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City Phil Foden (L) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City got its revenge for being bundled out of the Champions League by Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a goal by English midfielder Phil Foden which gave the defending champions a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

City thus took a big step toward securing the Premier League title, having prevailed over a complicated opponent who became even more challenging after the Manchester side had been knocked out of the Champions by Spurs on Wednesday at the same venue: the Etihad Stadium.