Brentford's Christian Norgaard (in stripes) marks Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on 9 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (C) watches his shot head toward the Brentford goal during a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on 9 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (No. 26) converts a penalty against Brentford during a h Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on 9 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Reigning champions Manchester City bested Brentford 2-0 Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points.

Despite having just 24 percent possession, the visiting Bees were tenacious on defense and had a good chance of reaching half-time at the Etihad with a clean sheet until Raheem Sterling drew a clumsy foul from Mads Roerslev Rasmussen in the 39th minute. The referee pointed to the spot and Riyad Mahrez converted to put the hosts up 1-0.