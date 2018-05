Manchester City's Ederson (C-R) and Tottenham's Eric Dier (C-L) vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between both clubs at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on April 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has extended his contract to stay with the Premier League champions until 2025, the English club announced Monday.

Ederson arrived last summer at Man City from Portugal's Benfica for 40 million euros ($47.9 million), and this season he has kept a clean sheet in 21 matches.