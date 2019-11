Manchester City's Kyle Walker greets acknowledges the fans at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City v Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Nov. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) in action against Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (L) during an English Premier League soccer match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Nov. 2, 2019.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Nov. 2, 2019.

Manchester City came from behind to defeat a dogged Southampton side 2-1 in Premier League action here Saturday thanks to second half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker.

Southampton, who are now winless in their last six league matches and last week shipped a record-breaking nine goals at home to Leicester, delivered a hugely improved performance at Etihad Stadium that frustrated the reigning champions throughout much of the contest.