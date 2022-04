Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) scores against Watford during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 2 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Fabinho (R) celebrates after converting a penalty against Watford during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 2 April 2022.

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (2nd R) beats Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope during the Premier League match in Burnley, England, on 2 April 2022.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes (foreground) in action against Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the Premier League match in Burnley, England, on 2 April 2022.

Brentford's Christian Eriksen (C) in action against Chelsea during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 2 April 2022.

Chelsea's Antonio Rüdiger strikes the ball during the Premier League match against Brentford at Stamford Bridge in London on 2 April 2022.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho in action against Manchester United during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 2 April 2022.