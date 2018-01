Manchester City's Fernandinho (C) celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, Aug. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho has signed a contract extension with Manchester City to remain in his role until 2020, the English club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old's deal came just two days after Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi reached an agreement with coach Pep Guardiola's team to extend his contract to June 30, 2022.