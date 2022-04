Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne watches his shot beat Atletico Madrid goalkepeer Jan Oblak (L) during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 5 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (L) enters the pitch after Jack Grealish (on the ground) was fouled by Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (No. 10) during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 5 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente (L) in action against Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Manchester, Engand, on 5 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (R) celebrates with teammates Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah after scoring against Benfica during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Lisbon on 5 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Benfica's Darwin Nuñez (L) scores against Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Lisbon on 5 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES