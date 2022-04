Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool in action against Dan Burn of Newcastle during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC in Newcastle, Britain, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC in Newcastle, Britain, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Naby Keita (L) of Liverpool scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC in Newcastle, Britain, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Liverpool celebrate after Naby Keita (L) scored a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC in Newcastle, Britain, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Fernandinho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Leeds United during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Leeds United's Raphinha (in white) in action against Nathan Ake of Manchester City during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Rodri (L) scores against Leeds United during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (L) celebrates after scoring against Leeds United during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City romped 4-0 over Leeds United on Saturday to take back the top spot in the Premier League hours after Liverpool nosed ahead of the defending champions.

City improved to 83 points, 1 better than the Reds. Leeds remain 17th, 5 points ahead of Everton, who have two games in hand as they fight to avoid relegation.