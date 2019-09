Manchester City players celebrate after taking a 5-0 lead during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC in Manchester, England, on Sept. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster reacts during an English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates with teammates after giving his team an 8-0 lead during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC in Manchester, England, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Manchester City trounced Watford 8-0 here Saturday in what was the Citizens' highest-ever goal-scoring effort in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men had extra motivation at City of Manchester Stadium after a loss to Norwich City last weekend, and that sense of urgency was immediately apparent on the field.