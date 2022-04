Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (L) in action against N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match in London on 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (L) battles Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the Premier League match in London on 20 April 2022.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (R) celebrates after converting a penalty against Chelsea during the Premier League match in London on 20 April 2022.

Manchester City's Rodri (R) in action against Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 20 April 2022.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (R) in action against Brighton & Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 20 April 2022.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (No. 20) beats Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 20 April 2022.

Manchester City prevailed 3-0 over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday to take back the top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool, while Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2 to remain alive in the battle for fourth place.

The victory at the Etihad lifted the reigning champions to 77 points, 1 more than second-place Liverpool. Brighton, who started the day in 10th with 40 points, slipped down to 11th as Leicester City drew 1-1 with Everton on Merseyside.