Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (in blue) battles Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 11 May 2022.

Leeds United's Daniel James (R in white) leaves the pitch after being shown a red card for fouling Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (on the ground) during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 11 May 2022.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Leeds United during the Premier League match in Leeds, England, on 11 May 2022.

Wolverhampton's Leander Dendoncker (No. 32) scores against Manchester City during the Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 11 May 2022.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (R) reacts after scoring against Wolverhampton during the Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 11 May 2022.

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne celebrates after scoring against Wolverhampton during the Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 11 May 2022.

Kevin de Bruyne scored four goals Wednesday as defending champions Manchester City pummeled Wolverhampton 5-1 to recoup their 3-point advantage over second-place Liverpool with just 11 days left in the Premier League season.

City improved to 89 points and need just 4 points from their two remaining matches to win the title for the fourth time in five years.