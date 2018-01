Manchester City's Fabian Delph (R) challenges Watford's Richarlison during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) in action with Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) celebrates scoring during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

The return of David Silva to the Manchester City line-up played a big role Tuesday in the Premier League leaders' 3-1 win here over Watford.

The Spaniard, missing from the squad since Dec. 23 for personal reasons, assisted on the first two goals as City bounced back after being held 0-0 by Crystal Palace on Sunday.