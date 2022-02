Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) in action against Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores against Norwich City during the Premier League match at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, on 12 February 2022.

Raheem Sterling had a hat trick Saturday as Premier League leaders Manchester City crushed Norwich City 4-0, while the other Manchester side dropped points for a second straight match, extending the United winless run to three.

The defending champions restored their 12-point lead edge over Liverpool, though the Reds have two games in hand. Norwich, who had been enjoying a spell of good form before City's visit to Carrow Road, are 18th and face a hard slog to avoid relegation.