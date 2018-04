Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola wears a yellow ribbon in support of the arrested Catalan secessionists as he speaks during a press conference at the City Football Academy in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola looked optimistic on Monday about his side's chances to beat Premiere League rival Liverpool and advance to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, despite losing 3-0 in the first leg of the last-8 round.

Guardiola said the Sky Blues had to be at their best on Tuesday, when they are to host Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.