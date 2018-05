Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola (R) lifts the Premier League trophy with staff following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE file/NIGEL RODDIS

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2021, the Premier League champion announced on Thursday.

Guardiola, who took over at City in 2016, led squad to win the Premier League title, becoming the first British team to reach 100 points in the league table.