Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts with referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

England's Football Association formally warned Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Friday over his conduct during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

At one point during Thursday's contest, the Spaniard threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson.