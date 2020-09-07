English Premier League club Manchester City on Monday said two of its first team players had tested positive for Covid-19.
Aymeric Laporte (L) of Manchester City and Eddie Nketiah (R) of Arsenal in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC in Manchester, Britain, 17 June 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL / NMC
Riyad Mahrez (L) of Manchester City reacts after scoring the 4-0 goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City in Manchester, Britain, 26 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Peter Powell/NMC
English Premier League club Manchester City on Monday said two of its first team players had tested positive for Covid-19.