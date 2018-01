Manchester City's Leroy Sane (front) in action against Liverpool's Joel Matip (back) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Mancheter City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to an ankle injury and will miss the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on Feb. 25, the English club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old German international damaged ankle ligaments on Sunday, when the Premier League leader Manchester City defeated Cardiff 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.