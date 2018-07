Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez reacts as he is injured in a play with Bayern Munich's Chris Richards (L) in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, US, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE SKIPPER

Premier League champion Manchester City said on Monday that midfielder Riyad Mahrez's ankle injury was not serious and he is fit to play against FA Cup winner Chelsea in the upcoming FA Community Shield match.

The Algeria international, 27, joined Man City this summer from Leicester City but suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Saturday's 3-2 friendly win over Bayern Munich, putting his participation against Chelsea in doubt.