Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte (R) in action during a Spanish Division La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, Mar. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Javier Etxezarreta

English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Tuesday finalized the 57.2 million pound ($80.9m) signing of Spanish club Athletic Bilbao's French defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 23-year-old is set to join Pep Guardiola's side on contract until 2023 after the Manchester giants bought out his release clause form the Basque club, currently 12th in Spain's La Liga.