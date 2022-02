Brentford's Christian Eriksen (in stripes) goes up for a ball as Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes looks on during the Premier League match in London on 26 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (in red) battles Watford's Moussa Sissoko during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 26 February 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) fires at the Watford goal during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 26 February 2022.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) in action against Watford's Juraj Kucka (R) during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 26 February 2022.

Everton's Anthony Gordon (L) in action against John Stones of Manchester City during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 26 February 2022.

Everton's Richarlison (L) in action against Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 26 February 2022.

Manchester City's Phil Foden (C) scores against Everton during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 26 February 2022.

Phil Foden broke through in the 82nd minute to give defending Premier League champions Manchester City a 1-0 away victory over Everton on Saturday, while cross-town rivals Manchester United were held 0-0 by Watford.

City improved to 66 points, 6 better than Liverpool, though the Reds have a game in hand. Everton, after a third loss in four games under new coach Frank Lampard, are just 1 point above the drop zone.