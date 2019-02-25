A more pragmatic than normal Manchester City, which for many minutes was at the mercy of Chelsea, managed to survive their Sunday match at Wembley Stadium, battling their rivals to a scoreless draw in regulation and 30 minutes of extra time but then prevailing 4-3 in a shootout to win the English Football League Cup final.
Just prior to the shootout - during which Raheem Sterling scored the winning tally for Man City - Chelsea's Spanish goaltender, Kepa Arrizabalaga, refused to leave the pitch even though coach Maurizio Sarri had decided to replace him with Willy Caballero, a virtually unprecedented flouting of a manager's will.