Manchester City's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English Football League Cup final over Chelsea FC at Wembley stadium in London on Feb. 24 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Bernado Silva celebrates with the trophy after winning the English Football League Cup final over Chelsea FC at Wembley stadium in London on Feb. 24 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (R) refuses to leave the pitch after being told by manager Maurizio Sarri that he was being substituted during extra time at the English Football League Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 24 February 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri argues with his goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga (not shown), after attempting to substitute him with Willy Caballero (R) during the English Football League Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 24 February 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

A more pragmatic than normal Manchester City, which for many minutes was at the mercy of Chelsea, managed to survive their Sunday match at Wembley Stadium, battling their rivals to a scoreless draw in regulation and 30 minutes of extra time but then prevailing 4-3 in a shootout to win the English Football League Cup final.

Just prior to the shootout - during which Raheem Sterling scored the winning tally for Man City - Chelsea's Spanish goaltender, Kepa Arrizabalaga, refused to leave the pitch even though coach Maurizio Sarri had decided to replace him with Willy Caballero, a virtually unprecedented flouting of a manager's will.