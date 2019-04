Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (C) celebrates after the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, April 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts after the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, April 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

As the Premier League season winds down, holders Manchester City will be determined to grab all 3 points when they host Tottenham Hotspur just days after the London side knocked them out of the Champions League.

City saw their hopes of the European treble dashed Wednesday night despite prevailing 4-3 in the second leg of the quarterfinal, as the teams ended 4-4 and Spurs advanced on away goals.