Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts before the English FA cup fifth round soccer match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City held at the Hillsborough in Sheffield, Britain, 04 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City will learn whether or not they face a two year ban from European competitions in the first half of July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday.

Man City is appealing against Uefa’s decision to bar the club from its flagship Champions League and Europa League after the footballing body deemed the English club to have breached financial fair play rules between 2012-16. EFE-EPA